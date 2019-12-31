Express review of the year 2019: July

SLOUGH: Reporter David Lee climbed aboard one of the council’s 16 waste collection lorries to meet workers leading the fight against the contamination of recycling in the borough. Among them was Mike Livington, who had a rap collaboration with the council in the pipeline to encourage people to recycle properly.

SLOUGH: A study named the town’s railway station as the 10th best in the country. The research, by Novotel, compared the facilities, food and shopping, and punctuality at the 100 busiest stations across the UK.

CIPPENHAM: A party atmosphere was on display during the Cippenham Community Carnival. Mercian Recreation Ground was transformed into a hive of activity, with entertainment from the Shimmies & Sparkles School of Belly Dance and a Frank Sinatra tribute act.

DATCHET: The annual Datchet Village Fete marked the 100th anniversary of a peace celebration in the village when locals honoured the end of the First World War.

BURNHAM: About a thousand people were treated to live entertainment, a dog show and a day of eating and drinking as Burnham Village Fete returned.

ALL AREAS: The annual Swan Upping ceremony saw officials don bright red uniforms to travel up the Thames. In a tradition that dates back from the 12th century, the ceremony saw the Queen’s Swan Marker, David Barber, lead an annual census of the swan population on the Thames.

SLOUGH: Protesters accused the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust (FHFT) of ‘creeping towards privationation’ with plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary company to run some of its non-clinical support services. The trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital, said it would be ‘100 per cent owned by FHFT’.

WINDSOR: The 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth was celebrated at the Royal Windsor Summer Show.