Express review of the year 2019: July

10:00AM, Tuesday 31 December 2019
July brought sunshine and the summer holidays and there was plenty of fetes, fairs and shows to keep people entertained. Meanwhile, a rapping refuse worker had a message about recycling.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
Part of a site occupied by British Garden Centres in Dedworth Road has been acquired by Aldi Stores. Discussions will soon begin with the council to develop a new community discount food store.