Express review of this year 2019: September

11:00AM, Friday 03 January 2020
Former council leader Simon Dudley resigned from his position citing a need to ‘focus on national issues’. Knife crime reared its head in Slough as 15-year-old Elton Gashaj was stabbed to death in Salt Hill Park, leading to police enacting increased stop and search powers in the town.
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
Part of a site occupied by British Garden Centres in Dedworth Road has been acquired by Aldi Stores. Discussions will soon begin with the council to develop a new community discount food store.