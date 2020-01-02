Express review of the year 2019: August

ETON: A former homeless man who got back on his feet thanks to a Windsor charity organised a concert to thank it. TJ Lewis hosted a fundraising gig for the Windsor Homeless Project. Ref:131660-4

LANGLEY: Former England cricketer Monty Panesar spoke about how sport brings people together at a school in Langley. More than 70 teenagers got to take part in activities like cricket, rugby and indoor rowing with the sports star. Ref:131643-6

SLOUGH: Youngsters took part in a family bug hunt safari at Herschel Park. Wildlife expert Trevor Smith then spoke about how insects contribute to the park’s thriving ecology. Ref:131669-12.

SLOUGH: Millions of pounds worth of supercars were on display in Slough to conincide with the Fast and Furious franchise film Hobbs and Shaw. A Rolls Royce, Lamorghini and Ferrari were amongst the cars on display outside the Empire Cinema. Ref:131658-16

DEDWORTH: A couple who ran a convenience store for 35 years sold up so they couuld enjoy their retirement. Avtar Purewal, 70, and Gardarshan Purewa, 72, ran Besto Purewal in Dedworth Road. Ref:131711-3

WINDSOR: Green-fingered plant lovers battled it out for the best honours at the Windsor & Slough Chrysanthemum, Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society’s show. Coloured flowers lit up Gardeners Hall as the society’s experienced and newer members picked up prizes. Ref:131684-4

SLOUGH:A homelessness charity says it is lucky nobody was killed in a spate of tent fires along the Jubilee River. The tents were targeted in two separate attacks according to Slough Homeless Our Concern. Ref: 131779-12

SLOUGH AND WINDSOR: Schools praised the efforts of their pupils and staff for their hard work as they collected their A-level and GCSE results. Ref: 131747-7

WINDSOR: A craft beer shop selling tipples from breweries in the area opened up in Winsdor. A Hoppy Place is owned by husband and wife duo and ‘beer nerds’ Naomi and Dave Hayward. Pictured are Naomi and her brother Jason Whitehead, who manages the shop. Ref:131673-2