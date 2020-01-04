Express review of the year: November

DEDWORTH: An appeal for volunteers was made to help manage a sensory garden in Osgood Park. The garden is located in Wolf Lane and volunteer Mark David called on anyone with ‘green fingers’ to spare a few hours

SLOUGH: A million firecrackers featured on the bonfire and crowds enjoyed the spectacle as Slough Borough Council’s firework spectacular returned.

Christmas lights were switched on in Windsor and Slough as the festive season officially kicked off in the two towns.

SLOUGH: The late Meet & Mingle founder Aksa Marshal was honoured with a Special Recognition prize at the Slough Voluntary Sector Awards. The 56-year-old died in July following a two-year battle with cancer but her legacy lives on through the charity’s work supporting women in the town who feel lonely and isolated.

OLD WINDSOR: Pooches welcomed the beginning of the festive season with a special visit to Santa’s grotto. Battersea Dogs and Cats Home hosted its annual Santa Paws event at the Old Windsor site in Priest Hill, raising £4,000 for the charity.

WINDSOR: The annual Contemporary Art Fair at Royal Windsor Racecourse raised more than £5,000 for The Prince’s Trust.

WINDSOR: Runners dressed as Santa Claus raised more than £18,000 for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service at the seventh annual Windsor Santa Dash.