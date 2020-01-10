Windsor Forest Colleges Group celebrate ‘Good’ Ofsted rating

Windsor Forest Colleges Group, which includes Strode’s College, Langley and Windsor college campuses, has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in its latest inspection.

Inspectors visited the colleges in November and observed a range of areas, which included education, behaviour, development, leadership, and apprenticeships.

Ofsted rewarded ‘Good’ for the all these sections.

The only area rated ‘Requires Improvement’ was the ‘provision for learners with high needs’.

Ms Kate Webb, principal and CEO of the group, confirmed it is working on ways to improve this section.

Windsor Forest Colleges Group was formed in May 2017 when East Berkshire College merged with Strode’s College.

East Berkshire College was rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in November 2016.