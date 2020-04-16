Deaths from COVID-19 at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust rise to nearly 200

Nearly 200 people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 at hospitals run by the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures published by NHS England yesterday (Wednesday) revealed a total of 192 patients have died with the virus at the trust’s three hospitals.

These include Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park in Surrey.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Royal Borough now stands at 162 with 256 recorded cases in neighbouring Slough.