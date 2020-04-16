Businesses bake for Wexham midwives

A member of the Windsor & Maidenhead Gossip Girls has organised, with businesses and other volunteers, to provide and drop-off food for the midwives at Wexham Park Hospital.

Tammy Plested arranged the helping hand when she heard about the struggles her friend and her friend’s colleagues have faced working on the maternity ward.

“The people who work in maternity, they’re all front-liners really, no matter where they are in the hospital,” said Tammy.

“It’s a very worrying time for first time mothers – the nurses have to deal with that emotion as well as the usual emotions involved in delivering babies.”

Tammy put out the feelers to others to help, and received an ‘overwhelming response,’ with 15 individuals and businesses lending a hand.

She works at Anthony Mullan Furniture on Drift Road, Maidenhead, and Anthony Mullan himself has been baking.

Jaimee Grimes, who runs the baking business Fondant Dreams by Jaimee (as well as working with People to Places mobility charity) was looking for an organised group to help facilitate a donation of cakes.

“I wanted to donate cakes to the NHS for a while, because cakes are a bit of a luxury,” she said. “It’s nice to give something back from the business to the NHS.”

In addition to cakes, Chris Burns Catering on Camley Park Drive provided some frozen meals, and Bakedd cafe in Maidenhead High Street baked bread and pastries.

Many of the helpers are already looking ahead to contribute more in the future.