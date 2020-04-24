RSPCA launches urgent appeal

An urgent appeal has been launched by an animal charity to keep its vital homing and clinic services open after the coronavirus pandemic.

RSPCA Hillingdon, Slough, Windsor, Kingston & District branch said almost all forms of its income have ceased and the charity is currently looking after more than 40 animals at its homing centre.

The branch homing centre is closed to the public, and therefore is unable to arrange any animal viewings or adoptions, as well as its charity shops which bring in income for the charity.

The branch is currently caring for more than 40 animals, including several dogs and puppies who were brought in by the local Inspector just before the lockdown began, and a number of cats who have given birth to litters of kittens at the centre itself.

Between now and the summer, the branch can expect to receive up to 100 unwanted or abandoned kittens from stray cats or those that have not been neutered by their owners.

Irene Hansford, chairman of the branch said: “We are completely independent and self-funded, and receive no support from the Government, so our charity shops and our homing activities are our lifeline.

“This line has suddenly been cut, so we are desperate for funds to ensure that we can continue to support local people and their animals in need, now, and in the future.”

The charity is asking people to make a monthly or one-off donation to help feed and treat the animals in its care currently, and to help it continue its operations once the pandemic is over.

Supporters can call the Homing Team on 01895 833417, make a donation through the branch JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/rspcasud/donate