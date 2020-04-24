Weekend M4 closure between Slough and Maidenhead for Smart Motorway works

01:05PM, Friday 24 April 2020
The M4 is closing in both directions between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend.
The motorway will be shut from junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) to junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) while works are carried out on the Smart Motorways scheme.
The closures will be in place from 8pm tonight (Friday) until Monday morning.
A diversion route will use the A308M, A308, A332 and the A335.
Government restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 remain in place with people being advised to only go outside for food, health reasons or essential work.
M4 will be closed in both directions between juncs 6, Slough, & 8/9 Maidenhead from 8pm tonight until the Monday morning for @HighwaysEngland smart motorway work. Roads are quieter during the lockdown but still used by keyworkers and transportation. pic.twitter.com/QWCOinX5Po— Slough Borough Council (@SloughCouncil) April 24, 2020
