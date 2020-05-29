Feel good news: Hot meals for keyworkers on 'selfless service' day

SLOUGH: Volunteers observing Sewa Day (international day of selfless service) from Slough have struck up a ‘Care for the Carers’ initiative to ease some of the burden for frontline keyworkers.

As soon as the lockdown was announced, the team Sewa Day West London set up a kitchen to provide hot Indian vegetarian meals to hospitals around Slough.

At their peak, they were cooking and delivering over 500 hot meals a day. To date they have delivered a total of more than 21,000 meals.

Suhas Madhekar, who coordinated the team, said:

“With the selfless efforts of over 100 volunteers, we have been able to give some comfort to our health worker heroes.”

Dr Emanuel Umerah, deputy medical director at Frimley Health NHS Trust, visited the Sewa Day operations and presented the Sewa Day group with a thank you card.

“It has been such a morale booster for the staff,” said Dr Umerah.

WINDSOR: Teams of staff from Penguins, a Windsor-based creative UK event agency, have been taking part in several initiatives raising money for local charities, organising donations and creating artwork to send to vulnerable people in care homes and hospitals.

‘Art from the Heart’ is an initiative encouraging people to create a piece of art, whether that’s a drawing or a short piece of writing to be included in some of the 50 care packages being donated by Age UK Berkshire.

Penguins has also donated PPE gear to NHS staff, gathered from friends and family working in the beauty, private physio and construction sectors.

The company has also been taking part in the 2.6 Challenge to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

This has included baking 26 cakes to donate to Project Wingman at Wexham Park Hospital – whereby healthcare workers and support staff at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust were treated to a ‘first class lounge’ experience by cabin crew and pilots who have been furloughed.

The Penguins team raised more than £3,000 for Alexander Devine. To see their Just Giving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/penguins-two-point-six-challenge

ALL AREAS: Long-standing volunteers for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, Martin and Silvia Little, organised ‘26 minutes of fitness fun’ as part of the 2.6 challenge (any challenge related to the numbers 2.6 or 26).

Doing high intensity exercises and pilates via a Zoom group, the class raised more than £2,759, including gift aid, across 80 supporters.

“People were very generous, especially at the moment when money might be tight,” said Martin. “People around here are very passionate towards the cause and very aware of Alexander Devine, so we find that in our fundraiser events people are always happy to donate what they can.”

ALL AREAS: The Devine Buskers, who usually busk in shopping centres and supermarkets to raise money for Alexander Devine, have put together a lockdown virtual performance.

Due to the current restrictions and social distancing, The Devine Buskers have had to cancel their summer events.

Instead, they have put together a performance of ‘Love Train’, individually filmed and edited together by the band’s Cajon-player and vocalist Steve Archer.

The buskers performance can be seen at the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/PV44u-0PNZ0

WINDSOR AND ETON: Windsor Foodshare is set to receive double the donations following the generosity of two charities.

Rotary Club of Windsor & Eton members have been donating their weekly lunch money to Windsor Foodshare during the COVID-19 crisis, and The Prince Philip Trust Fund (TPPTF) has agreed to match the amount up to a total of £2,000.

Including this contribution, the total raised for the charity is expected to be more than of £4,000.