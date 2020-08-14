Slough pharmaceutical company donates £10,000 to Berkshire charities

A pharmaceutical company based in Slough has given two charities a boost to help support them through the coronavirus crisis.

UCB, based in Bath Road donated £5,000 each to Thames Hospice, in Windsor, and Berkshire Community Foundation, in Reading, to help ensure their services can continue through the pandemic.

Jane Symmons, from Thames Hospice, said: “The donation from UCB allowed us to continue providing essential care, support the NHS and be a beacon of light for many families. Thank you.”

Dan Coombes, area head for UCB, added: “Local charities and organisations have been critical in supporting those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are proud to play this small role in helping make things a bit better for those most in need.”