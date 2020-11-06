Slough and Windsor schools 'happy' to stay open during lockdown

While many businesses in the area have shut for a month, schools in Slough and Windsor will remain open throughout the second lockdown.

When he announced his intentions for a new lockdown on Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We cannot let this virus damage our children’s futures, even more than it has already.”

Dedicated staff have been working hard to ensure schools continue to be safe places to be for children and teachers alike.

Joanne Smith, principal of The Marist School in Ascot, said: “We are happy that schools remain open during lockdown as it’s so important for wellbeing for students to keep their daily routines.

“We are fully prepared for lockdown in any guise with remote learning in place should we need to react to any new Government advice or change in circumstances.

“We want to keep school as normal as we possibly can with our stringent safety measures in place and we will continue to offer excellent education and care in difficult times.”

A spokeswoman for Herschel Grammar School, in Northampton Avenue, added: “We have no cases in the school at present and we are managing very well, adhering to all the guidelines.

“We have done it before and we’ll do it again, its something we will have to make do with and get on with it.”