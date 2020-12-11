M4 closed this weekend between Junctions 5 and 6

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    The M4 will be closed in both directions over the weekend between Junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough/Windsor).

    This is for the demolition of Datchet Road bridge.

    The closure will start after 8pm today (Friday) and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday.

    Motorway traffic will be diverted along the A4 and A355.

    Datchet Road bridge is the last bridge that needs to be demolished as part of the M4 J3-12 motorway upgrade.

    This is one of the largest bridges the project has had to rebuild.

    The new Datchet Road bridge will also be closed during the demolition weekend and remain closed until 6am on Wednesday, December 16 while the road is realigned to the new bridge.

    Slough

