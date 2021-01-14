Frimley Heath Charity no longer accepting in-person gifts during 'challenging' period

The Frimley Health Charity (FHC) is reminding people that it is no longer accepting physical goods or gifts in person due to an ‘intensely challenging period’.

The charity, part of the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, has thanked the public for their generosity through the pandemic and says that it is still taking financial contributions and items donated through its Amazon wishlist.

“The new variant is highly infectious and so we have taken this step to limit non-medical footfall within our hospitals,” FHC said in a statement on Monday.

“Our hospitals are currently faced with the highest numbers of COVID patients since the start of the pandemic - significantly more than we had during the first peak.

“Staff are under immense pressure and we’re doing everything possible to look after their health and wellbeing while they work tirelessly to care for patients.

“During this intensely challenging period Frimley Health Charity has taken the difficult decision to no longer accept any physical goods or gifts delivered in person apart from those donated through the charity’s Amazon wish lists."

Visit www.frimleyhealthcharity.org for more.