Public notices: Plans revealed for first phase of Akzo Nobel development

In the public notices this week, an application has been put forward outlining some details for the 1,000-home development on the old Akzo Nobel site.

Planning

An application has been put forward detailing some of the specifics of the plan to regenerate the former Akzo Nobel site in Wexham Road into 1,000 new homes and commercial space.

The application proposes two data centre buildings for a ‘state of the art’ Data Centre Campus, part of the first phase of the approved commercial floorspace plans.

This would provide digital infrastructure to all areas of commerce ‘allowing people to be mobile in their work.’

The plan is for three 10MW data halls - a space that contains internet server cabinets – arranged on three storeys and one external plant gantry arranged on four levels, hosting the electrical and mechanical plant.

There would also be a mechanical yard compound for fuel and water tanks and pump rooms, a substation, office space, storage and back of house spaces, a loading bay and technical rooms.

In addition there would be a gatehouse for the security personnel, 95 car parking spaces, four accessible and 29 with charging points for electric vehicles.

There would be six parking spaces for visitors (1 accessible) and a total of 40 cycle parking spaces – one space per each 250sqm of office space.

In Windsor, the Royal Borough has put in a notice proposing to remove an existing Zebra crossing and to install a new one on a flat-topped road hump in Clewer Hill Road.

The flat-topped road hump is proposed to have a total length of 8.8 metres, with a height of 75mm.

The centre of the road hump and zebra crossing, will be 15.5 metres south-east of the centre of the junction with Ellison Close.