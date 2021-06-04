SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 04
16 °C
Sat, 05
22 °C
Sun, 06
22 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • M4 closures this weekend starting at 8pm on Friday

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    Several sections of the M4 will be closed this weekend for smart motorway works.

    The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4b (M25 interchange) throughout the entire weekend.

    The closure will start at 8pm today (Friday).

    The stretch of the motorway is due to reopen on Monday at 6am.

    Slough Borough Council also confirmed that the eastbound entry slip road at junction 6 will be closed for the same period of time.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved