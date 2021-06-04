M4 closures this weekend starting at 8pm on Friday

Several sections of the M4 will be closed this weekend for smart motorway works.

The motorway will be closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 4b (M25 interchange) throughout the entire weekend.

The closure will start at 8pm today (Friday).

The stretch of the motorway is due to reopen on Monday at 6am.

Slough Borough Council also confirmed that the eastbound entry slip road at junction 6 will be closed for the same period of time.