DIY store on Petersfield Avenue to be bulldozed for 18 flats in Slough

A DIY shop will be demolished for a five-storey apartment block as councillors give fresh plans the approval.

Members of the planning committee met on Wednesday, June 23, and unanimously approved plans for the HSB Plastics store on Petersfield Avenue to be bulldozed for 18 flats.

Five of the apartments will provide one-beds while the rest will be two-bedroom homes.

A lower ground car park is also proposed, providing 17 car parking spaces – one of which will be a disabled bay.

While 11 flats have balconies, the remaining few had to be removed in order to avoid invading neighbour’s privacy on St Pauls Avenue as well as to improve space for landscaping at the back.

All windows on that side will also be non-opening and obscure glazed to prevent further loss of privacy.

While plans were given the go-ahead, developers Horn Investments Limited still have to resolve surface water drainage issues at the site as well as satisfy planning officers of the provision of car parking and cycle parking as well as provision for recycling and refuse storage.

If not, the plans could stall or need to come back to the committee for re-approval.