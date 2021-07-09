Public notices: Amended plans for Iver Heath motorway service station

This week’s public notices sees amended plans for a motorway service area in Iver Heath, and details on road closures in Slough.

Planning

Developers have amended previously submitted plans to build a motorway service area in Iver Heath.

Buckinghamshire Council has received the altered outline proposals for the service station, which would be located between Junctions 15 and 16 of the M25, on land to the north of the A4007 Slough Road.

The developer, Colne Valley Motorway Services Area Ltd, which is part of the Welcome Break franchise, has reduced the number of vehicle parking spaces, ommitted plans for a hotel and Drive Thru food offer, and reduced the size of the car and HGV fuel stations.

The plans now include a main amenity building containing hot and cold food businesses, a shop, toilets, showers and resting areas.

Developers will also build a 20-pump fuel station for cars and five-pump station for HGVs, as well as a drive-thru coffee shop.

Parking – free of charge for a minimum of two hours – will consist of 941 spaces for cars, 50 staff spots, 150 HGV spaces, 30 for coaches and caravans, and 28 motorcycle spots.

A new junction to the service area will also be provided, as well as a new bridge crossing the M25 on the A40007.

In addition , the applicants have submitted an amended environmental statement to the council in relation to the application, which is subject to an environmental impact assessment.

Traffic and travel

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has warned drivers of planned road closures in the town which could affect journeys.

People travelling along Argyll Avenue later this month will not be allowed to do so from its junction with Ipswich Road to 248 Argyll Avenue, as works are carried out.

This closure will be in force for more than a month from Monday, July 19. Disruption is expected to last until Monday, August 30.

Another road in Slough – Banbury Avenue – will also be closed next month because of maintenance works.

The road will be closed from 709 Banbury Avenue to 717 Banbury Avenue from Friday, August 6 until Sunday, August 29.

This closure will only affect travellers later in the week though, with works taking place between 6am and 11pm on Friday’s, Saturday’s and Sunday’s during the above timeframe.

SBC has said that alternative diversion routes will be provided for both routes while the closures are in force.

Licensing

A manor house in Datchet has applied to the Windsor and Maidenhead council for an alcohol license.

Ditton Manor, located in Ditton Park Road, wants permission to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, and to host entertainment, from 10am until 1am Monday to Sunday.

It also wants council approval to serve late-night refreshments between 11pm and 1am on the same days.

To view this week's public notices, click here.