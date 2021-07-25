Public notices: Road closures in Windsor and Slough

In the public notices this week, Slough Borough Council proposes one road closure, with two more announced in Windsor.

Road closures

Slough Borough Council is looking to make an order to prohibit any traffic passing through Ragstone Road to its junction with Martin Road.

If made, the order will come into effect one minute past midnight on Sunday, August 22 for 18 months, or until the works have been completed.

All works are expected to be completed by 11:59pm on the August 22.

An alternative route will be available for use while the order is in force with a local diversion sign at the location.

Advanced warning notices will be at the locations advising of the dates the works will be carried out and access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Royal Borough has made an order to prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along Princes Close, Eton Wick, from its junction with Victoria Road, up to the boundary of 3 Princes Close.

This is to facilitate works on a new gas connection.

The diversion route for vehicles affected by these works is via Eton Wick Road and Victoria Road.

The order will be in operation from 8am on Monday, July 26 until 5pm on Friday, July 30.

Another order has been put forward to prohibit any vehicle to proceed along Claremont Road, Windsor from its junction with Alma Road to its junction with Hawtrey Road.

The diversion route will be via Alma Road, Clarence Road and Dorset Road.

This will be in operation from 8am on Monday, July 26 until 6pm on Friday, July 30.

