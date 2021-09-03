Public notices: Changes to Slough BHS redevelopment plans

This week’s public notices contain information on proposed changes to a major redevelopment of the former BHS site in Slough, and a daytime road closure which may affect drivers heading through Datchet next week.

Planning

A developer has put forward plans to Slough Borough Council to amend certain aspects of a previous approved planning application for the former BHS retail unit in High Street.

WMC (Slough) Ltd has applied to the authority to make the changes, after having its original plans for the town centre department store approved back in March last year.

The location of the proposed development is 204-206 High Street, with plans including the demolition and redevelopment of the existing site to build a mixed-use development.

This will include flexible retail and commercial space, as well as more than 70 flats.

Within this new application, WMC (Slough) Ltd wants to vary three conditions relating to the drawing numbers, approved uses, and hours of operation, with regards to the previous granted planning application.

Changes include the addition of two floors to the top of ‘Block B’ to create an 11th and 12th floor, and an additional eight one-bed flats.

Developers want to use ‘Block A’ for three two-bed residential units, amend the High Street side entrance to provide a residential entrance, and increase the number of cycle parking spaces and waste provision.

Also within the changes is the removal of flexible office and gym space on the first floor of ‘Block A’.

Traffic and travel

The Royal Borough council will be closing a Datchet road later this month which could affect traffic during the day.

Vehicles will not be allowed to drive along part of the B3026 Eton Road from the northern boundary of property Number 36 in the southward direction, to the southern boundary of property Number 34.

The order will be in operation between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 7.

The reason for the closure is due to the council carrying out works to overhead cabling on an existing pole.

Alternative routes provided for drivers is via: B3026 Eton Road, B376 Slough Road, B376 Datchet Road, A412 Mere Road, A412 Albert Road, A332 Windsor Road, A332 Slough Road, B3022 Slough Road, and the B3026 Pococks Lane.

