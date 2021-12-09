Slough MP calls on Prime Minister to resign after Christmas party controversy

Slough MP Tan Dhesi called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after footage emerged of Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Number 10 has faced accusations that it hosted a festive event on December 18 last year while London was subject to Tier 3 restrictions – banning gatherings of two or more people indoors.

A video, obtained by ITV, has since revealed footage of the Prime Minister’s then press secretary, Allegra Stratton, joking about hosting a ‘fictional party’ during a mock press conference at Downing Street later that month.

Ms Stratton resigned from her role this week following the public outcry to the footage.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country, and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

“I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken.”

Slough’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi has since accused the Prime Minister of ‘taking the British public for fools’ and called for Mr Johnson to step down.

He said: “After the seemingly never-ending lies, endorsing of corruptive practices with Owen Paterson and crony COVID contracts, utter disregard for the rules, and now further revelations of taking the British people for fools with this party, which was denied by the Prime Minister and ministers, I think the Prime Minister needs to resign, so that we can get some decorum, respect and restoration of trust back into Government.”

Mr Dhesi added: “After tragically losing three family members to COVID and not even being able to carry my own grandmother’s coffin at her funeral, I know the pain that is felt across the country when those who created the rules did not even follow them.”

Windsor’s Conservative MP Adam Afriyie said it was right for Mr Johnson to apologise for the impression given by Downing Street staff in the leaked footage.

A spokesman for Mr Afriyie said: “The Prime Minister is absolutely right to apologise for the poor impression given by staff in the video and to initiate an inquiry into what actually happened.

“He is also completely right to keep the focus on fighting the virus and keeping people in work.”