New LGBT group offers 'safe haven' for those experimenting with identity

A charity that supports HIV positive people is looking to launch a ‘safe haven’ for LGBTQ people in Slough.

Thames Valley Positive Support (TVPS) is launching a new service called BeYou – following the success of a long-running similar service in Reading.

BeYou is aimed at people that wish to express their identity or gender but do not feel confident doing so within their community.

The TVPS premises has gender neutral toilets and changing facilities, inside which visitors can express themselves as they fit.

CEO Sarah Macadam said: “It’s for people who don’t feel comfortable being out in public or this might be the first step for them to experiment within the safety of our four walls.

“The changing rooms can be for people who may not have started the transition process [from one sex to another] but want to dress in the gender they feel most comfortable as.

The drop-ins will begin on Wednesday, March 2 from 6.30-8.30pm.

“It’s open to everybody across the [LGBTQ] spectrum, not just people thinking about transitioning,” said Sarah.

“It can be anyone identifying as gay or bisexual.

“It could be that they don’t know how they identify and want to explore that further.”

The service suits the ‘homely environment’ of TVPS’s premises, which also works well for those living with HIV.

“It’s like a home from home,” said Sarah.

“We have quite a few gay and bisexual people in our service user group [people with HIV] and they have all said there’s nowhere for them to meet.

“It’s a good point – there isn’t anywhere.

“The only way to meet is via social media on things like Grindr and not everybody is comfortable on those. So a social space is very important. There’s definitely a need for this.”

After the first meeting on March 2, the space will open for the first Wednesday of every month.

For more information, contact office@tvps.org.uk