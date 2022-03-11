Public notices: Plan for 24 apartments in Colnbrook

In the public notices this week, another store is seeking a licence to sell alcohol while an application is in for 24 flats in Colnbrook.

Licencing

Fine Wine Slough Ltd has applied to Slough Borough Council for a premises licence.

It is looking to sell alcohol (off sales) Monday to Sunday, 8am to midnight at SL Wines and Food Store, 291 High Street, Slough, SL1 1BD.

Planning

DKH Investment (Colnbrook) Ltd has put forward an outline planning application for 24 apartments in Meadow Close in Colnbrook, at land rear of Theale, Old Bath Road.

The proposed development would consist of two blocks containing 12 two-bed and 12 one-bed properties, accessed via Bath Road.

Block C will contain four storeys and Block D will contain five storeys together with access parking and hard landscaping.

Some matters are reserved – meaning more detail is to come on this application.

To see all the planning documents, enter reference P/12934/018 into Slough Borough Council’s planning portal.

Traffic

Slough Council is seeking to prohibit any traffic passing through Meadfield Road, Langley, from 29-39 Meadfield Road for roadworks.

The road would be closed from one minute past midnight on Monday, April 11 with work expected to be complete by 11.59pm on Wednesday, April 13.

It is also looking to close Park Street from numbers 82-72, from 12.01am on Monday, April 4, with work expected to be finished by 11.59pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Finally, the council seeks to close Warrington Avenue, Slough from its junction with Gloucester Avenue, to 7 Warrington Avenue.

This will be from 12.01am on Monday, April 11, with work set to finish by Wednesday, April 13.

Meanwhile, the Royal Borough is looking to close Peascod Place, Windsor, for its entire length to put in a new duct.

The order will come into operation from 9.30am on Monday, March 14 until 4pm on Wednesday, March 16.

The alternative route for pedestrians is via Peascod Street, Acre Passage and Mellor Walk.

Advance warning will be given of closures at their locations. Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.