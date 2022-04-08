Public notices: E-scooters set to go permanent

In the public notices this week, a trial of e-scooters in Slough is set to become permanent. There are also a number of road closures in Slough and one in Cippenham.

Highways

Slough council is looking to make permanent a trial of electric scooters, starting April 8.

The effects are to authorise the use of electric scooters operated by and on behalf of Neuron Mobility.

These can be used on any part of all those lengths of highway within the administrative boundaries of the Borough of Slough for which Slough council is the traffic authority.

Hundreds of thousands of miles have been clocked up on the scooters since the trial started in October 2020, Neuron said in July.

A rider survey by the company then suggested most users thought the e-scooters had a positive impact on the community.

Safety concerns over their usage have also been raised in the past.

Road closures

Slough council is looking to close Buckingham Avenue to traffic from its junction with Altona Way to its junction with Liverpool Road.

The traffic order would begin at 8am on Sunday, April 24 and roadworks are expected to be completed by 6pm the same day.

The council is also looking to close Station Road in Cippenham from number 51 to number 41.

This will be from 10pm to 6am beginning Monday, April 25 until Thursday, April 28.

A final road closure is set for Bower Way in Slough from its junction with Stowe Road to its junction with Hinton Road.

The closure will begin at one minute past midnight on Monday, April 18 and work is expected to be finished at 11.59pm on Sunday, April 24.

All road closures may go on for a maximum of 18 months. Alternative routes will be available and signed at the location. Advanced warning notices will also go up.

