Public notices: Five Guys seeks licence permission

In the public notices this week, Slough council is looking to close sections of a number of roads, including at the M4 junction 5 roundabout. Five Guys is also applying for entertainment and alcohol licences in Windsor.

Planning

The developer of Gurney House in Upton Road is looking to make changes to the materials it will use for its approved 16 terrace houses.

Representatives Blueprint Vista said the availability of materials has been ‘severely affected by Brexit, COVID and now the energy surge.’

The proposed replacement bricks are similar to those approved but produce 28 per cent less carbon and a total lifetime saving in carbon production of 49 per cent (2.4 tonnes) per house.

Licensing

Five Guys has applied to the Royal Borough for a licence to show films and play recorded music indoors from its premises at Unit 15, Windsor Royal Station Shopping Centre in Thames Street.

This will be during opening hours Sunday to Wednesday, 8am to 11.30pm, Thursday to Saturday, 8am to 12.30am.

It is also looking to sell alcohol on and off the premises Sunday to Wednesday, 11am to 11pm. And Thursday to Saturday, 11am to midnight.

Five Guys also wants to provide late-night refreshment indoors and outdoors Sunday to Wednesday, 11pm to 11.30pm and Thursday to Saturday 11pm to midnight.

Traffic

Slough council is looking to close the road to traffic passing through M4 Junction 5, Langley, Roundabout (east and west quadrant) for roadworks from Monday, May 16.

The closures will come into operation from 10pm to 5am each day until Saturday, May 28.

SBC also plans to close Ajax Avenue from its junction with Leigh Road to the lorry entrance of Bidfood Head Office in Slough, also for roadworks.

This is set to begin at one minute past midnight on Monday, May 30, with works expected to finish by 11.59pm on Friday, June 17.

The council is additionally looking to close Merton Road, just outside number 1B – starting at a minute past midnight on May 30, with plans to finish by Wednesday, June 1.

No alternative route will be available for use as this is the dead end of the road. For all other roads, alternative routes will be available and signed at the locations.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.