Public notices: Slough road closures and Windsor speed limit changes

Slough Borough Council is looking to close Slough High Street from number 100 to number 134 from 12.01am on Monday, July 4 to 11.59pm on Friday, July 8.

It is also looking to close Mill Street from number 21 to Headington Place, from 12.01am from Monday, July 4 to 11.5pm on Friday, July 15.

Lastly, the council wishes to close Burnham Lane from its junction with Buckingham Avenue to its junction with Brook Crescent, on three different dates and times.

This will be from 12.01am on Saturday, June 18 to 11.59pm on Sunday, June 19; from 12.01am on Saturday, June 25 to 11.59pm on Sunday, June 26; and from 12.01am on Saturday, July 2 to 11.59pm on Sunday, July 3.

Meanwhile, the Royal Borough is setting the speed limit in Windsor town centre streets at 20mph.

It is also looking to reduce the speed limit of a section of London Road in Sunninghill from 50mph to 40mph.

