Free employment support and training workshops open to Slough and Windsor residents

A series of free employment support and training workshops are currently being run this summer.

The workshops have been organised by housing provider Abri, in partnership with East Berkshire Community Learning and Skills Service.

They offer both Abri and non-Abri residents in Slough and Windsor the chance to access employment support and learn new skills such as IT and administration.

All workshops take place at Abri’s Employment and Support Hub in the Pump Room at Sawyers Close in Windsor every Wednesday between 11.30am and 1pm.

The hub is able to support anyone searching for a job or a new career through aiding with a range of aspects including applications, CVs, covering letters, and job searching.

People can drop into the hub to search for jobs on tablets or book an appointment to see an employment support advisor.

The first of the workshops covering transferable skills took place on Wednesday, June 15 and saw four people in attendance.

The second workshop provided an introduction to administration jobs and took place on Wednesday.

The team currently have six people booked to attend the Word IT refresher on Wednesday, July 6, and seven people booked to come to the Excel IT refresher on Wednesday, July 13.

There will also be two further workshops on Wednesday, July 20 and on Wednesday, July 27, providing help in applying for live jobs.

For Abri customers only, on the first Wednesday each month, starting from Wednesday, July 13, there will be an Incuhive drop in and appointments.

Incuhive can aid with one-to-one support to aid Abri customers in accessing and using the internet, including how to the utilise Abri’s customer portal.

Cllr Helen Price, Clewer and Dedworth East Ward, said: “We are really fortunate to have on our doorstep the Employment and Support Hub. At a time when many residents are looking to return to work, find a better paid job, or find an additional part time job, this is a real boon.”

For more information contact Abri’s Employment Services by calling 0800 432 0570 or email estsupport@abri.co.uk