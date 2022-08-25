Fuel debt one of major causes of calls for help to advice line in Slough

Fuel debt is one of the major concerns of people in Slough in the midst of the cost of living crisis – with many people calling Citizens Advice for support.

The price cap for energy bills is predicted to rise by hundreds of pounds again – with people already feeling the pinch.

Further rises are expected in January, with analysts Cornwall Insight warning the cap for bills for the average household could reach more than £4,000.

More and more people have been calling in for advice to the regional Citizens Advice Bureau, which has struggled to keep up with demand.

Jeremy Sandell, CEO of Citizens Advice East Berkshire (CAEB) said it has supported 291 people in Windsor so far this year and 785 people from Slough.

Across the service, it has been able to support about 60 per cent of the people that contacted it – compared to 70 per cent last year.

The change reflects an increase in demand, rather than a drop in volunteers at the branch.

“The last couple of years we have lost very few volunteers. It’s a very dedicated team,” said Jeremy.

“We’re supporting a lot of people. We desperately need more volunteers to support the growing demand.”

CAEB will provide all training for those wishing to volunteer. To see available opportunities, visit caeb.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer

In Slough, one of the major matters of concern for those seeking support from CAEB is fuel debts. The service has managed to put £75,000 back in the pockets of people from Windsor and £245,000 for people in Slough.

Speaking on the subject of the Government’s response to the increases in the cost of living, HM Treasury spokesperson said:“Eight million of the most vulnerable households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive £400 over the winter to help with energy bills.

“That’s on top of action earlier this year including a record fuel duty cut and a National Insurance cut worth up to £330 a year for the typical employee.”

The department added that ‘the Prime Minister has made clear that major fiscal decisions should be left for the next PM’.