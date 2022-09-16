Slough Council issues travel advice ahead of Queen’s funeral

Residents and visitors who want to park in Slough to travel to Windsor on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral are being advised to use car parks locally.

On-street parking enforcement will be in operation throughout the day, particularly concentrating on roads closest to, and the major routes to Windsor.

This is to prevent blockages on the major routes in and out of Windsor and to make sure the shuttle coach services being organised by the railway company are unimpeded.

People parking on roads with parking restrictions in place are likely to receive a penalty charge notice.

The nearest Slough Borough Council multi-storey car parks to Windsor are Hatfield Car Park on Hatfield Road and Herschel Car Park on Herschel Street.

Street level parking is also available at The Grove and Buckingham Gardens.

Those wishing to travel to Windsor over the weekend and on Monday are advised to plan their journeys in advance and check the latest advice being leaving their home.