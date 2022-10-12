Urgent appeal for winter clothes for refugees in Slough

The Baby Bank in Windsor has launched an urgent appeal for winter clothes for new refugee families arriving in Slough.

The charitable organisation is looking for:

Men’s jackets or coats, medium or large

Men’s jumpers and trousers, M/L

Men’s undergarments (new with packaging) - boxers, socks, vests, M/L

Women’s winter clothing (modest wear), sizes 8-16

Women’s jackets or coats, 8-16

Women’s undergarments - underwear, socks, tights, 8-16

Children’s clothes and shoes, ages 0-18

Only the items listed above will be accepted. The clothes do not have to be new but much be clean.

The Baby Bank asks that the above groups be separated into different bags and labelled where possible.

To purchase items from the Amazon Wishlist, visit amzn.to/3EsZOnN

Drop off is between 9.30am and 12pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday at The Baby Bank.

Find the drop-off point is Unit 2A, Tectonic Place, Holyport Road, SL6 2YE.

If you would like to organise your own collection of items from the list above, The Baby Bank can pick up your items from your location in Slough.

To arrange this service, call 079541 537983.