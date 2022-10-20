Slough and Windsor students plant bulbs at Bray hospice

Students from across a range of schools in the Thames Valley joined forces with a charity to plant spring bulbs in the gardens at a hospice in Bray.

On Saturday, pupils from schools in the Thames Valley Learning Partnership (TVLP), including The Windsor Boys’ School and St Joseph’s Catholic High School in Slough, laid down the flowering bulbs at Thames Hospice.

The initiative aims to increase the nectar sources for bees and other beneficial insects from January to April, with snowdrops, crocuses and daffodils being introduced.

The flowers will add a boost of colour to the hospice gardens, helping to lift the spirits of the patients, staff and families, with the initiative also involving the Nature’s Haven charity.

Graham Stone, Thames Hospice’s horticultural ambassador, said: “Our gardens are an integral part of the hospice and the wellbeing of our patients and families. Many studies have proven that being close to nature can have a positive impact on emotional wellbeing.”

TVLP coordinator Clare Matheson said: “I am extremely proud of our students and staff for volunteering their time on a Saturday to help this wonderful charity.

“The environment is something we all need to take more care of and our students are leading by example.”