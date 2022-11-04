Public notices: Slough road set for three week closure

In the public notices this week, Slough Council is planning to close a road for nearly three weeks and a Bucks care home has applied for an alcohol licence.

Traffic and travel

A Slough road will be closed for nearly three weeks as the council carries out works on the route.

Drivers will not be able to travel along Ipswich Road from its junction with Argyll Avenue to 541 Ipswich Road.

The closure will be in operation from 12.01am on Monday, November 14 until 11.59pm on Friday, December 2, although this can be extended.

Diversion routes will be clearly signed at the location, the council said, while advanced warning notices will be placed to warn motorists.

Meanwhile, part of the Bath Road in Slough will be closed for one day later this month.

Traffic will be prohibited from travelling westbound on the route from 311 Bath Road to opposite the junction of Burnham Lane and Bath Road.

This closure will come into effect from 12.01am on Sunday, November 27 until 11.59pm later the same day.

Slough Borough Council teams will be carrying out works on the route and diversions will be signposted.

Over in the Royal Borough, an Eton Wick B-road will be closed during the day for three days next week.

Drivers will not be able to proceed along the route from the junction with The Walk to the eastern boundary of St John the Baptist Church.

The purpose of the closure is to allow works in the road, specifically the installation of a new speed table and lining.

The order will be in operation each day between 9am and 4pm hours from Monday, November 7 until Wednesday, November 9.

Diversion routes will be via the B3026 Eton Wick Road, B3026 Common Road, B3026 Village Road, B3026 Lake End Road, A4 Bath Road, A4 Wellington Street, A332 Windsor Road and the B3022 Slough Road.

Licensing

A Farnham Common care home has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for an alcohol licence.

Signature at Farnham Common, based in Beaconsfield Road, wants to sale alcohol for consumption on the premises and the provision of regulated film entertainment from 12am to 12pm Monday to Sunday.

Full details of this application and the proposed activities may be viewed during normal office hours at the council offices at: The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP19 8FF or on the Buckinghamshire Council website.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.