Public notices: Application submitted to turn Iver pub into flats

A planning application in Iver, a road closure in Slough and a renewal of the Gambling Act feature in this week’s public notices.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council to convert a former pub in Iver into flats.

The Bull Inn, High Street, Iver, could be converted into 12 flats if the development is approved. The pub has been closed since June 2017.

17 car parking spaces are proposed as part of the development, while 15 cycle spaces would also be available.

Part of the existing structure would be demolished, whilst the applicant is existing to use similar materials in the conversion to match the current appearance of the former pub.

Several objections have already been submitted to the plans from nearby residents and councillors due to concerns over parking, air quality and the design of the building,

To view the application in full, search PL/20/2498/FA on Buckinghamshire Council’s planning portal.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council has announced its intention to close Parlaunt Road in Langley for one evening next month.

A section of the road will be closed in both directions on Thursday, January 20, from 9pm until midnight.

Traffic will be prohibited from passing through the road between its junctions with Heron Drive and Sutton Lane.

Advanced warnings and diversions will be in place, whilst access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the affected areas.

Licensing

The Royal Borough will be publishing its Gambling Act 2005 statement of principles on New Year’s Day.

A statement is published every three years and will come into force at the end of January.

The Gambling Act has three main objectives: preventing gambling from being a source of crime or disorder; ensuring that gambling is conducted in a fair and open way; and protecting children and other vulnerable persons from being harmed by gambling.

RBWM is responsible for licensing premises where gambling takes place and for gaming machines on premises which are already licensed for alcohol.