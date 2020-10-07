SPONSORED:  New homes Coming Soon to Maidenhead

06:13PM, Wednesday 07 October 2020
SO Resi Maidenhead is a stylish new development offering a collection of high quality one and two bedroom apartments to buy through shared ownership.
These beautifully modern homes feature spacious open-plan living, luxury fully fitted kitchens, plenty of storage, luxurious lobby spaces and fantastic commuting links to Central London, in just 43 minutes via train.
Register your interest today.
020 8607 0550
Residents and councillors alike are disgusted with the hit-and-miss bin collections in the borough, which have left some residents with rotting, maggot-filled bins for weeks on end.
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases was experienced in the Royal Borough over the last week.