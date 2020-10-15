Sponsored: SO Resi launches affordable new homes in Maidenhead

42 affordable homes, launching as part of a brand-new development in Maidenhead, Berkshire, are set to become available to local buyers this autumn. The development, located in Kingston Close, Maidenhead, is delivered by SO Resi, the dedicated shared ownership brand of leading housing association Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, and will offer a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments.

Accessible route to homeownership

With the average price of an apartment in the town costing £309,421, the brand new homes at SO Resi Maidenhead will deliver much-needed affordable housing to local buyers.[1] The apartments will be available through shared ownership, meaning that buyers are able to purchase a minimum share of 25%, with just a five per cent deposit required. Buyers will then have the option to gradually increase their share in the future through a process known as staircasing.

Town and country

SO Resi Maidenhead is set within landscaped communal gardens and is just a short walk from Maidenhead Rail Station, from which central London can be reached in just 43 minutes. Maidenhead benefits from a large shopping centre, an eight-screen multiplex cinema, and a state-of-the-art leisure centre with a 200 station gym, competition pool, spinning studio and 10-court sports hall, whilst the bustling town of Windsor is just a short drive away. Home to the famous Windsor Castle alongside an eclectic range of pubs, eateries and shops, the town also offers access to the great outdoors through walks and trails across Windsor Great Park.

High specification

All of the apartments are designed to a high specification, with features such as Amtico flooring, fitted kitchens including oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, and fitted bathroom. Living space is extended, with apartments benefitting from either a terrace or balcony. For peace of mind, there is an intercom entry system to the building and secure cycle storage for all residents.

Developer’s view

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, comments: “It’s no secret that property prices are rising, and first time buyers are finding it increasingly difficult to get onto the property ladder. Shared ownership offers buyers an opportunity to access a new home at an accessible cost when compared to similar properties in Maidenhead.

“We are pleased to contribute to the affordable homes market in Maidenhead, and we are passionate about delivering high-quality homes to buyers at a cost that is accessible. With a close proximity to the train station and the local shopping centre, these new homes are ideally located without the fallbacks of a premium price tag.”

Availability

Currently available at SO Resi Maidenhead is a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from £70,000 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment [full market value: £280,000]. To find out more, visit www.soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.

[1] https://www.zoopla.co.uk/house-prices/maidenhead/