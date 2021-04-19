SPONSORED: Get onto the property ladder in Maidenhead this spring with a deposit from just £3,500

New research from Halifax has revealed that on average, first time buyers in the UK save more than £800 a year when compared to renting. As aspirational buyers look for accessible routes onto the property ladder, many are turning to shared ownership.

SO Resi, the shared ownership brand of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, has a range of one and two-bedroom apartments available through shared ownership at its stylish SO Resi Maidenhead development.

Low deposit requirement

Those looking to use shared ownership at SO Resi Maidenhead have the choice of one and two-bedroom apartments, with a minimum purchase share of 25%, and the option for buyers to gradually increase their share in the future through a process known as staircasing. A low five per cent deposit for a one-bedroom apartment starts from just £3,500.

Central location

SO Resi Maidenhead is conveniently located close to the town centre where residents can find a large shopping centre, an eight-screen multiplex cinema, and a state-of-the-art leisure centre with a 200 station gym, competition pool, spinning studio and 10-court sports hall. There are also a range of supermarkets nearby including Lidl, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s. The development is well connected, with Maidenhead Rail Station just a short walk away, providing connections to key locations including London Paddington, Windsor and Reading.

Green open spaces

SO Resi Maidenhead is set within landscaped communal gardens, offering an attractive location to meet outside with friends this summer. Just a short walk from the development is Braywick Sports and Recreation Ground, the largest public open space in Maidenhead with 22 hectares of sports ground and a range of sporting facilities, alongside a 15-hectare Local Nature Reserve. Maidenhead also offers access to walks and trails across the famous Windsor Great Park.

High specification

All of the apartments are designed to a high specification, with features such as Amtico flooring, fitted kitchens including oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher, and fitted bathroom. Living space is extended, with apartments benefitting from either a terrace or balcony. For peace of mind, there is an intercom entry system to the building and secure cycle storage for all residents.

Developer’s view

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing, comments: “Shared ownership is becoming increasingly popular, as it bridges the gap between renting and full ownership, offering access to homeownership at a far more accessible cost. We are seeing a high level of interest at SO Resi Maidenhead as buyers look for a centrally-located new home with a low deposit requirement.”

What can I buy?

There are a number of one and two-bedroom apartments available through shared ownership at SO Resi Maidenhead, with prices starting from £70,000 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment [full market value: £280,000].

To find out more about SO Resi Maidenhead, or to arrange a viewing, visit www.soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.