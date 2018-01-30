Police appeal for witnesses following armed robbery in Sunningdale

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Sunningdale.

The incident took place in an alleyway behind Sunningdale railway station in London Road on Friday, January 26 between 6.30-7.30pm.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy was with three friends, two girls and a boy.

The group were walking through an alleyway when they were approached by a group of four men who assaulted the victim by punching and kicking him.

Three of the offenders were armed with knives and the other was armed with a handgun.

The victim was threatened and told to remove his jacket, t-shirt, belt, and to hand over his wallet and phone.

They then left the scene.

The victim sustained cut and bruises to his arms, face, head and back and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicola Tompkins, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I understand that this incident may concern people but I would like to reassure them that we are carrying out a full investigation and have made four arrests.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any information relating to it, I would like to hear from them.”

Several arrests have been made including a 19-year-old man from Ascot who was arrested on suspicion of robbery, a 16-year old girl from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery, and a 16-year-old boy from Ascot has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a class B drug and possession of a bladed article.

They have all been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released on bail.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180027622', or contact Crimestoppers 0800555111.