Two pedestrians die after being hit by car in Sunninghill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car hit two men in Sunninghill last night, killing them both.

At about 11.30pm, the pedestrians were crossing the A329 London Road when they were involved in a collision with an Audi A5.

The two men, a 48-year-old man from Twickenham and a 61-year-old man from Milton Keynes, both suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service treated them but they both died at the scene.

The men’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by family liaison officers.

A 17-year-old boy from Ascot has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and also driving while under the influence of drugs.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Anthony Jenkins, of the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation United, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This is a tragic incident in which two men have sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this very difficult time.”

He appealed for anyone with information or may have been driving on the A329 London Road, Sunninghill, shortly before 11.30pm last night to come forward.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1645 02/08/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.