Inquests opened into deaths of pedestrians killed in Sunninghill crash

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of two pedestrians who were hit and killed in Sunninghill.

The victims had been crossing the A329 London Road at 11.30pm on Thursday, August 2 when they were involved in a collision with an Audi A5.

Paramedics treated the two men at the scene, near the entrance of the exclusive Royal Berkshire Hotel, but they could not be saved.

The victims have now been named as 48-year-old Jason Imi from Strathearn Avenue, Twickenham, and 61-year-old John Shackley from Deanshanger, near Milton Keynes.

A date for their inquests is yet to be confirmed by the Berkshire Coroner.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Ascot on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and driving under the influence of drugs.

The teenager has been released under investigation and the force is still appealing for information from anyone who may have been driving on the A329 London Road shortly before 11.30pm on the night of the crash.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 1645 02/08/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.