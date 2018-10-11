Sunningdale Park redevelopment plans approved despite pleas to 'halt Berkeley bulldozers'

Councillors approved the redevelopment of Sunningdale Park despite pleas to ‘halt the Berkeley bulldozers’.

An application by developer Berkeley Homes to build 168 new homes and a care community on the 32-acre site in Larch Avenue was discussed by members of the borough-wide development management panel on Thursday, October 4.

Objectors raised concerns to the panel about plans to cut down 292 trees as well as the impact on traffic on the A329 London Road.

Julia Chester, from the Society for the Protection of Ascot and Environs (SPAE), said: “This large, complex application has massive implications for the area.

“In 2014 we were promised that any development would provide a lasting legacy for Sunningdale.”

Sunningdale parish councillor Michael Burn also described the proposed 32 car parking spaces as ‘woefully inadequate’.

He said: “We ask the panel to halt the Berkeley bulldozers and for dialogue and engagement to replace polite bullying.”

Councillors heard about plans to partially demolish and restore the Grade II-listed Northcote House as part of the proposed Audley care village.

Cllr Richard Kellaway (Con, Bisham and Cookham) questioned why the council should approve a new care village when it refused plans for a similar sized application in Burchetts Green earlier this year.

He said: “The basis of that decision by the council was it did not require any more care homes in the foreseeable future. Now we’re being asked to recommend another care home in a part of the borough that is already over-supplied with care homes.

“I’m just wondering what has changed in nine months?”

Andrew Saunders-Davies, representing Berkeley Homes, told the panel the care village would reduce pressure on GP surgeries in the area. He added: “One of the most significant benefits of our proposal is opening up the park and gardens for the community to enjoy. The scheme will deliver homes, care, parkland, heritage, restoration and a priceless asset to the local community.”

Councillors approved the application subject to the developer completing an S106 agreement with the borough.