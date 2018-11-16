Professor Robert Winston opens new building at Charters School

Professor Robert Winston opened a new building for science, technology, engineering and maths at Charters School last week.

Lord Winston, known for his studies into science and society, officially unveiled the block for so-called STEM subjects in Charters Road after a presentation in the main hall.

The professor at Imperial College London spoke about the importance of academic research and development to the next generation.

The new building has created 13 classrooms for science and maths teaching, including two laboratories.

Richard Pilgrim, head-teacher at Charters School, said: “We are very proud of our new building and the opportunities we can offer the next generation of scientists, mathematicians and engineers.

“Grateful thanks to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead who funded the facility as part of their £30m secondary school expansion programme.”