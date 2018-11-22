Resident questions £240,000 cost of Sunningdale's Chobham Road parking scheme

A resident has hit out at a proposed parking scheme in the village which is expected to cost £240,000 to deliver just five extra spaces.

The Royal Borough has agreed to spend nearly a quarter of a million pounds redeveloping the parking bays in Chobham Road.

The number of spaces will be increased from eight to 13, allowing more people to visit the nearby row of shops.

But during a meeting of Sunningdale Parish Council on Tuesday, November 13, Sunningdale resident Terence Pike questioned whether the project would deliver value for money.

He told the meeting: “We’re gaining five spaces at a cost of £240,000. Is £48,000 per parking bay a reasonable sum to spend on this?”

Ben Smith, head of commissioning at the Royal Borough, said the council had been given a mandate to deliver the scheme following a consultation with residents.

In total, 491 took part in the survey, of whom 434 were in favour of extra parking spaces.

Mr Smith told the meeting: “The council has agreed the budget for the scheme. The scheme was consulted upon and there was overwhelming support and that’s why it’s being progressed.

“You can debate whether it’s good value for money and whether it improves the area from what the situation is at the moment but the budget has been approved and the scheme has been supported.”

In the consultation, residents were asked if they wanted a pedestrian crossing there too but almost 65 per cent said no.

The meeting also heard how work is expected to begin on the scheme in January, with roadworks likely to be in place for eight weeks.

Mr Smith added the council hoped to keep traffic lights to a two-way system to avoid disruption for drivers.