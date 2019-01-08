SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Independent travel agency renews sponsorship of Charters School's minibuses

    An independent travel agency from Ascot will sponsor one of Charters School’s minibuses for the second year running.

    Ascot Travel House’s sponsorship will help pay for students to be transported to sporting fixtures and trips.

    OrlandoAttractions.com, which forms part of the Fernbank Road-based company, has also agreed to sponsor a minibus for a year.

    Simon Everett, UK manager of both companies, said: “We rely very much on recommendations by word of mouth so this is a great way for us to get people talking about their local travel company.

    “At the same time we want to be able to give something back to our local school and the community.”

    Email r.herbert@chartersschool.org.uk for sponsorship opportunities.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved