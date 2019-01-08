Independent travel agency renews sponsorship of Charters School's minibuses

An independent travel agency from Ascot will sponsor one of Charters School’s minibuses for the second year running.

Ascot Travel House’s sponsorship will help pay for students to be transported to sporting fixtures and trips.

OrlandoAttractions.com, which forms part of the Fernbank Road-based company, has also agreed to sponsor a minibus for a year.

Simon Everett, UK manager of both companies, said: “We rely very much on recommendations by word of mouth so this is a great way for us to get people talking about their local travel company.

“At the same time we want to be able to give something back to our local school and the community.”

Email r.herbert@chartersschool.org.uk for sponsorship opportunities.