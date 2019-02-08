Plans submitted for new leisure centre in Sunningdale

A planning application has been submitted for a new leisure centre in Sunningdale.

The Royal Borough wants to build the Oaks Leisure Centre on the same site as Charters School, in Charters Road.

The plans feature a 25-metre swimming pool, a 60-station gym, a sports hall with eight badminton courts and an additional dance studio.

A total of 100 additional car parking spaces are proposed on the site.

Residents will be able to use the centre seven days a week during the daytime if it is approved while the existing facilities at Charters Leisure Centre will remain on offer.

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton Wick), cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “Formally submitting the planning application for this beautifully designed, high quality new leisure centre in the south of the borough is a big step forward and shows our commitment to improving access to leisure facilities for all our residents.

“The proposals could see residents and pupils at Charters School benefit from a wider range of leisure facilities including a swimming pool meaning they would no longer have to travel to access swimming facilities.”

The council is hoping the leisure centre will open by spring 2021 if the planning application is approved.

The application can be viewed by typing 19/00324/FULL on the RBWM website.