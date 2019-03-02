Professor Lord Robert Winston visits Charters school

Well-known British scientist Professor Lord Robert Winston visited Charters School on Tuesday to deliver the first lecture in the newly refurbished lecture theatre there.

The visit to Charters Road was courtesy of a grant from the Wolfson Foundation, with the inaugural lesson titled ‘Can Science Make You Happy?’, which was attended by 55 of the school’s Year 10 students.

He began by showing MRI images of the brain after patients had been told jokes or eaten chocolate, explaining that these activities register in the reward centre in the brain, and showed how research suggested happiness drops around the age of 30 but gradually increases from 50 onwards.

Lord Winston added that the key to happiness was ‘finding people you like working with and the right environment’.

Professor Winston said: “I feel it is vitally important to visit schools to promote the vast range of opportunities within STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] subjects at A Level and beyond. The key thing is for schools and universities to become much closer as it is so important that we nurture the next generation.”