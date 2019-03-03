Community groups receive cheques from parish council

Nine community groups received ‘handsome cheques’ from the parish council last month.

In a ceremony combined with the formal opening of the refurbished Victory Field Pavilion held on Saturday with the Royal Borough town crier in attendance, the council handed out nearly £10,000 thanks to the success of the 2018 Sunninghill Victorian Street Fayre.

The event raised £7,500 and £1,750 was added from the Parish Council Grant Allocation.

The largest grant went to Ascot District Day Centre, which has provided home from home care for elderly residents for 40 years.

The Windsor Homeless Project and Sunninghill’s Cordes Hall have also been given money.

Cllr Barbara Hilton, a lead parish council organiser of the street fair, said: “We are pleased to once again support local charities from the funds raised at the Victorian street fair. On behalf of the parish council I’d like to thank everyone who helped make this possible and the community who turn out in their thousands to make it such a success.”