Sunningdale electrical works altered to reduce exam stress

Plans for multi-million-pound electricity works have been altered so students can sit their exams without disruption.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) began its £7.4million upgrade to electricity infrastructure in Ascot in February and was set to work in the area near Charters School, in Charters Lane in May and June.

It has now decided to change these plans after talks with the school as the road disruption the works will cause could negatively impact the students sitting their GCSE’s and A levels.

SSEN project manager Anthony Horne said: “Concerns were raised that the roadworks we had previously agreed with local authorities and highways agencies might delay pupils getting to school.

“We fully appreciate that this is already a stressful time for pupils – and their families – and had no desire to add to that stress.

“This is a great example of why we hold public engagement meetings, as our aim is to minimise disruption to our customers while maximising the safety of our colleagues and our customers who may be in the vicinity of this project.”

The work that was set to take place between Station Hill and the A30 during May and June will now take place at another time.

Letters will be delivered to homes in the area to keep residents up to date on what when works will take place.

The works, which are intended to boost the resilience of the area’s power supply, are taking place along a 14km stretch and will be completed in March 2020.

To view the progress of the works, visit: www.ssen.co.uk/Ascot-Longcross/