Sunningdale woman tackles world's tallest abseil tower for charity

A mother will be tackling the world’s tallest free abseil tower to raise awareness about a disease that affects her five-year-old son Bertie.

Gemma Eadie, 38, from London Road, will scale the National Lift Tower in Northampton tomorrow (Saturday) to raise vital funds for the charity Action Duchenne.

“I’ve never done anything like this before, and at 418ft the abseil tower is the largest free abseil tower in the world, it’s very scary,” said Gemma.

Action Duchenne supports people and families affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a serious condition that causes progressive muscle weakness.

It often affects only boys and occurs in around one in every 3,500-5,000 male births.

There is currently no cure for the condition and life expectancy for people with the disease is mid twenties.

“The impart of the news that Bertie has this condition has been devastating for us, and his friends and family.

“But, there is hope for the future.

“There are many drug trials and medical advancements being made at an incredible rate,” said Gemma.

The money raised will help Action Duchenne campaign for better care and access to treatments, support the community and run life-changing projects.

Gemma said: “Bertie loves being outdoors and getting muddy.

“He has an incredibly caring and loving personality and makes an impression where ever he goes.”

Gemma has currently raised £1,200.

Visit her fundraising page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ gemma-eadie4 to donate.