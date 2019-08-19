Sponsored skydive raises £7,500 for charity, Action Duchenne

A sponsored skydive which raised £7,500 is the latest fundraiser organised by the parents of a little boy who has a muscle wasting disease.

Bertie Stunt is five-years-old and has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which is caused by a gene mutation that over time causes the muscles to ‘weaken and waste away’.

It was his dad Ki, close family friend Chris Bryan and Bertie’s granddad, Shaun Keilty who took to the skies just outside Peterborough last month.

The money they raised will go to the charity Action Duchenne, which supports those living with DMD, which Bertie was diagnosed with in December.

In May Bertie’s mum Gemma Eadie, 38, raised £1,890 for the charity when she scaled the tallest free abseil tower in the world, the National Lift Tower in Northampton.

In January Bertie began a medical trial in America. So far the family, who live in London Road, Sunningdale, has travelled to Baltimore in the United States three times.