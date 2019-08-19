Sponsored skydive raises £7,500 for charity, Action Duchenne

12:38PM, Monday 19 August 2019
A sponsored skydive which raised £7,500 is the latest fundraiser organised by the parents of a little boy who has a muscle wasting disease.
Bertie Stunt is five-years-old and has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which is caused by a gene mutation that over time causes the muscles to ‘weaken and waste away’.
It was his dad Ki, close family friend Chris Bryan and Bertie’s granddad, Shaun Keilty who took to the skies just outside Peterborough last month.
The money they raised will go to the charity Action Duchenne, which supports those living with DMD, which Bertie was diagnosed with in December.
In May Bertie’s mum Gemma Eadie, 38, raised £1,890 for the charity when she scaled the tallest free abseil tower in the world, the National Lift Tower in Northampton.
In January Bertie began a medical trial in America. So far the family, who live in London Road, Sunningdale, has travelled to Baltimore in the United States three times.
Gemma said: “He knows that he’s got poorly muscles, we haven’t talked to him about >kern Gemma hopes that steady research and subsequent treatment will mean an improved prognosis for Bertie as he gets older. She said: “We as a family are determined to do every-thing in our power to get him access to the latest treatments.”
Gemma hopes that steady research and subsequent treatment will mean an improved prognosis for Bertie as he gets older.
She said: “We as a family are determined to do every-thing in our power to get him access to the latest treatments.”
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.