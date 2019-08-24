Sunningdale woman's Twitter video of grandad goes viral

A grandfather has become a Twitter sensation after a video of him painting his granddaughter’s nails went viral.

Ayla Winter-White, from Sunningdale, was recovering from hip surgery when her grandfather Keith, 82 – who has asked for his surname to be withheld –offered to paint her fingernails.

The 20-year-old posted the video to her Twitter page three weeks ago and it has since received one million likes and more than 200,000 retweets.

On August 1 she tweeted: “My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better.

“He told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this.”

Ayla told the Express on Tuesday that her grandfather had noticed her nails were unpainted and offered to help, having picked up the tricks of the trade while assisting his wife, who suffers from arthritis.

“He knew about top and base coats and to sort out my cuticles – very professional,” said Ayla. “I thought it was sweet but I didn’t realise so many other people would be so touched by it.

“It’s lovely seeing all the messages about it making people’s days and making them smile and then the official Twitter page acknowledged my grandad.”

Search @aylawinter_ on Twitter to view the video.